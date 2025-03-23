If she doesn't have a problem....: Salman on romancing Rashmika in 'Sikandar'

21:09





Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is slated to be released in theatres on March 30 on the festival of Eid.





Salman, who launched the trailer of the upcoming movie on Sunday, arrived at the event amid heavy security.





"They say there is a 31-year difference between the heroine and me. If the heroine doesn't have any problem or the heroine's father doesn't have any problem, then why do you have a problem? "





"And when she (Rashmika) will get married and have a daughter and then she becomes a big star then also we will work (together). We will get the mother (Rashmika)'s permission for sure," the superstar told reporters in Mumbai.





Salman, 59, also heaped praises on Rashmika, 28, saying he admires the Pushpa star for her determination.





"She has given her best. She used to finish shooting of Pushpa 2 at 7 pm and would join us at 9 pm, and would work till 6.30 in the morning and go back to work on Pushpa 2.





Then after breaking her leg, she continued shooting with us, and didn't cancel a single day of shoot. She reminds me a lot of younger me," he added.





Mandanna said working with Salman is a big opportunity for her.





"I'm really excited for you guys to watch the film and I hope you all like it. I got this opportunity to work with Salman sir. As in what can get bigger than that?," the actor, who has achieved success in Bollywood with films such as Animal and Chhaava, said. -- PTI

