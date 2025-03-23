HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

If she doesn't have a problem....: Salman on romancing Rashmika in 'Sikandar'

Sun, 23 March 2025
Share:
21:09
image
Bollywood star Salman Khan on Sunday took a jibe at those who talk about the 31-year age gap between him and his Sikandar co-star Rashmika Mandanna, asking if the heroine doesn't have a problem with it, why do social media users. 

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is slated to be released in theatres on March 30 on the festival of Eid. 

Salman, who launched the trailer of the upcoming movie on Sunday, arrived at the event amid heavy security. 

"They say there is a 31-year difference between the heroine and me. If the heroine doesn't have any problem or the heroine's father doesn't have any problem, then why do you have a problem? "

"And when she (Rashmika) will get married and have a daughter and then she becomes a big star then also we will work (together). We will get the mother (Rashmika)'s permission for sure," the superstar told reporters in Mumbai. 

Salman, 59, also heaped praises on Rashmika, 28, saying he admires the Pushpa star for her determination. 

"She has given her best. She used to finish shooting of Pushpa 2 at 7 pm and would join us at 9 pm, and would work till 6.30 in the morning and go back to work on Pushpa 2

Then after breaking her leg, she continued shooting with us, and didn't cancel a single day of shoot. She reminds me a lot of younger me," he added. 

Mandanna said working with Salman is a big opportunity for her. 

"I'm really excited for you guys to watch the film and I hope you all like it. I got this opportunity to work with Salman sir. As in what can get bigger than that?," the actor, who has achieved success in Bollywood with films such as Animal and Chhaava, said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: MI set CSK 156 for victory
IPL 2025 Updates: MI set CSK 156 for victory

LIVE! Odisha minister's motorcade attacked, cop injured
LIVE! Odisha minister's motorcade attacked, cop injured

Sambhal violence: Mosque chief held; high alert in dist
Sambhal violence: Mosque chief held; high alert in dist

Zafar Ali, the president of the Shahi Jama Masjid committee in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the violence that erupted in November 2022 over a court-ordered survey of the mosque. Ali's brother alleged...

Cash row: Probe in key stage, findings to decide fate
Cash row: Probe in key stage, findings to decide fate

A three-member panel led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has been formed to probe the discovery of "four to five semi-burnt sacks" of Indian currency notes found after a fire at the residence of Delhi High Court judge...

Meerut murder accused experience withdrawal symptoms
Meerut murder accused experience withdrawal symptoms

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, accused of murdering former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, are experiencing drug withdrawal symptoms while in judicial custody. Jail officials say the duo are showing signs of distress, including...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD