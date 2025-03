19:59

The encounter started when security forces launched a search operation in Sanyal village near the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector following information about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area, the officials said.





They said reinforcements have been rushed to the spot and further details are awaited. -- PTI

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, officials said.