Three arrested, minor detained for gangraping collegian in MP

Sun, 23 March 2025
Three persons were arrested and a minor detained for allegedly gangraping a 20-year-old collegian in Anuppur district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Sunday.   

The incident took place when she returned from college and was walking towards her home at 6pm on Saturday after alighting from an autorickshaw, Rajendragram police station in-charge Virendra Kumar said. 

"Accused Hemraj Singh (23) stopped her enroute, and his three associates pulled her behind the trees nearby, after which all four gangraped her. On her complaint, we arrested Hemraj Singh, Nepal Singh (20) and  Jitendra Singh (25) and detained the fourth accused, who is a minor," he said. 

They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for gangrape, abduction and criminal intimidation, the official added. -- PTI

