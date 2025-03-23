HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two security personnel hurt as Maoists trigger IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Sun, 23 March 2025
Share:
20:55
File image
File image
Two security personnel sustained injuries as Maoists triggered an improvised explosive device to blow up a vehicle they were travelling in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, the police said. 

Two personnel of the Special Task Force, a unit of state police, were injured due to shockwaves in the impact of the explosion, they said. 

The blast occurred around 5.45 pm near the Gorla rivulet under the Madded police station limits when a team of the STF was returning in a pick-up vehicle after an anti-Maoist operation, an official said. 

He said the Maoists triggered the blast in a bid to target the vehicle, but the explosion took place some distance away. 

The official said, "There was no serious damage to any vehicle or personnel due to the explosion. Two STF personnel suffered minor injuries due to the shockwaves from the IED blast," he said. 

The injured personnel were administered first aid at the primary health centre in Madded and later shifted to the Bijapur District hospital for better medication, he said, adding that they were stated to be out of danger. 

The official said a combing operation was underway in the area to trace the ultras. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: MI set CSK 156 for victory
IPL 2025 Updates: MI set CSK 156 for victory

LIVE! Odisha minister's motorcade attacked, cop injured
LIVE! Odisha minister's motorcade attacked, cop injured

Sambhal violence: Mosque chief held; high alert in dist
Sambhal violence: Mosque chief held; high alert in dist

Zafar Ali, the president of the Shahi Jama Masjid committee in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the violence that erupted in November 2022 over a court-ordered survey of the mosque. Ali's brother alleged...

Cash row: Probe in key stage, findings to decide fate
Cash row: Probe in key stage, findings to decide fate

A three-member panel led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has been formed to probe the discovery of "four to five semi-burnt sacks" of Indian currency notes found after a fire at the residence of Delhi High Court judge...

Meerut murder accused experience withdrawal symptoms
Meerut murder accused experience withdrawal symptoms

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, accused of murdering former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, are experiencing drug withdrawal symptoms while in judicial custody. Jail officials say the duo are showing signs of distress, including...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD