BSE Sensex top gainers today

Besides, lower crude oil prices in the international markets and a weak dollar against major currencies overseas also bolstered sentiment, traders said.





Rising for the second day on the trot, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,131.31 points or 1.53 percent to settle at 75,301.26.





During the day, it soared 1,215.81 points or 1.63 percent to 75,385.76.





As many as 2,815 stocks advanced while 1,221 declined and 123 remained unchanged on the BSE. The NSE Nifty surged 325.55 points or 1.45 percent to 22,834.30.





In the Sensex pack, Zomato emerged as the biggest gainer with over 7 percent jump, followed by ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India were among the gainers

