HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex top gainers today

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
18:30
image
The BSE benchmark index Sensex jumped 1,131 points to revisit the 75,000 level on Tuesday, and the NSE Nifty surged 1.45 percent, tracking a bullish trend in global equities and intense buying in market majors ICICI Bank, L&T and M&M counters. 

Besides, lower crude oil prices in the international markets and a weak dollar against major currencies overseas also bolstered sentiment, traders said. 

Rising for the second day on the trot, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,131.31 points or 1.53 percent to settle at 75,301.26. 

During the day, it soared 1,215.81 points or 1.63 percent to 75,385.76. 

As many as 2,815 stocks advanced while 1,221 declined and 123 remained unchanged on the BSE. The NSE Nifty surged 325.55 points or 1.45 percent to 22,834.30. 

In the Sensex pack, Zomato emerged as the biggest gainer with over 7 percent jump, followed by ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India were among the gainers

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Suni's village plans fireworks, rally on Wednesday
LIVE! Suni's village plans fireworks, rally on Wednesday

Ready to discuss uploading booth-wise voter data: EC
Ready to discuss uploading booth-wise voter data: EC

The Supreme Court of India has asked petitioners in two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) to make representations to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding their demand for uploading polling booth-wise voter turnout data on...

At least 413 Palestinians killed after Israel strikes Gaza
At least 413 Palestinians killed after Israel strikes Gaza

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength," Netanyahu's office said.

ED conducts raids against George Soros-backed entities
ED conducts raids against George Soros-backed entities

Soros, a Hungarian-American political activist, and his organisations like OSF have been accused by the ruling BJP of acting against India's interests. His utterances during the Adani-Hindenburg controversy also drew criticism from the...

ISRO Arm All Set To Launch US Satellite
ISRO Arm All Set To Launch US Satellite

'The LVM3 rocket will orbit one Block 2 BlueBird satellite in Low Earth Orbit.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD