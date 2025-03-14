HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Manipur celebrates low-key Holi

Fri, 14 March 2025
Share:
19:07
image
The Holi festival, celebrated on Friday by the majority Meitei community in violence-hit Manipur, was low-key for the second year in a row.

One of the biggest festivals of the community, Holi or Yaosang is held for five days in the northeastern state and it officially commenced on Friday evening with the burning of straw huts built at Shri Govindaji temple complex in Palace Compound and at a few other localities.

Like the previous year, the event has been restricted to religious activities associated with the festival and community sports events.

No entertainment programmes such as the nightly cultural dance would be held, according to organisers.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, rendering at least 250 people dead and thousands homeless.

Devdutta Phurailatpam, a Meitei priest, said, 'The festival is low-key due to two reasons. People, particularly internally displaced persons, are yet to return to their native places and are facing hardships. Besides, there are apprehensions of attacks by miscreants at the peripheral part of valley areas during the celebrations.'

During the Yaosang, children walk from door to door in their neighbourhood, give blessings to adults, and in return, they receive money.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak Hindus celebrate Holi at Lahore Krishna Mandir
LIVE! Pak Hindus celebrate Holi at Lahore Krishna Mandir

India revels in Holi, Friday prayers held peacefully
India revels in Holi, Friday prayers held peacefully

Holi was celebrated with pomp and splendor across India on Friday, with people soaking in the festivities by smearing 'gulaal' on each other and exchanging greetings and sweets. Homes and streets wore a colourful look as the revellers...

India rejects Pak claim of complicity in train hijack
India rejects Pak claim of complicity in train hijack

India has strongly rejected Pakistan's allegations of backing terrorism against that country following the Balochistan train attack. India said Islamabad should look inwards before shifting the blame on others for its \"failures\" and...

Putin Has To Tread Carefully With Trump
Putin Has To Tread Carefully With Trump

'There is no question that Putin's preference will be to avoid unpleasantness with Trump, leave alone a collision course,' observes Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

All England: India's challenge ends, Lakshya ousted
All England: India's challenge ends, Lakshya ousted

Later, India's challenge came to a crashing halt after the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost their quarterfinals.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD