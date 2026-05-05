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Bihar CM's residence to be known as Lok Sewak Awas: Samrat

Tue, 05 May 2026
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Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary/ANI Photo
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary/ANI Photo
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday ordered that his official residence be, henceforth, known as 'Lok Sewak Awas', the house of a servant of the people.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister's office, the change shall be with immediate effect.

The move comes days after Choudhary, the first BJP leader to head a government in Bihar, came to occupy 1, Anney Marg, a government bungalow that has served as the residence of the chief minister for decades.

Although Choudhary was sworn in around a month ago, it was vacated by his predecessor Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, only last week.

The street on which the bungalow is situated is named after Madhav Shri Hari Anney, the second governor of Bihar post-Independence. -- PTI

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