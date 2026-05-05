Gurugram man kills wife for refusing to give money for alcohol, held

22:27

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death after she refused to give him money for alcohol and tried to pass it off as a natural death, but was arrested after a post-mortem revealed the cause, police said Tuesday.



The police said that on May 2 they received information from a hospital that a woman, identified as Mamta Devi (41), a resident of Saraswati Enclave, was brought dead to the facility.



Her husband, Hari Gopal Sharma, had told the police that he had briefly stepped out of the house and upon returning around 5.30 pm he found his wife unconscious.



Sharma alleged before leaving he asked Mamta about her health and she told him that she was fine, they said.



The police initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS and sent the body for autopsy. The accused had initially tried to mislead investigators by claiming that his wife died due to low blood pressure or a heart attack, but a post-mortem examination on May 3 confirmed death by strangulation.



Subsequently, a murder case was registered at Sector 10 police station and the accused was taken into custody. -- PTI