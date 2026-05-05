HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gurugram man kills wife for refusing to give money for alcohol, held

Tue, 05 May 2026
Share:
22:27
image
A man allegedly strangled his wife to death after she refused to give him money for alcohol and tried to pass it off as a natural death, but was arrested after a post-mortem revealed the cause, police said Tuesday.

The police said that on May 2 they received information from a hospital that a woman, identified as Mamta Devi (41), a resident of Saraswati Enclave, was brought dead to the facility.

Her husband, Hari Gopal Sharma, had told the police that he had briefly stepped out of the house and upon returning around 5.30 pm he found his wife unconscious.

Sharma alleged before leaving he asked Mamta about her health and she told him that she was fine, they said.

The police initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS and sent the body for autopsy. The accused had initially tried to mislead investigators by claiming that his wife died due to low blood pressure or a heart attack, but a post-mortem examination on May 3 confirmed death by strangulation.

Subsequently, a murder case was registered at Sector 10 police station and the accused was taken into custody. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tension near Kolkata varsity as ABVP, DSO students clash
LIVE! Tension near Kolkata varsity as ABVP, DSO students clash

Bengal erupts as post-poll violence kills BJP, TMC workers
Bengal erupts as post-poll violence kills BJP, TMC workers

A BJP and a Trinamool Congress worker were killed in separate incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal on Tuesday, police said.

Congress claims Vijay seeks support to form govt in TN
Congress claims Vijay seeks support to form govt in TN

The Congress party is considering supporting TVK in forming a government in Tamil Nadu, following a request from TVK chief Vijay. The party leadership has directed the Tamil Nadu unit to make a final decision, keeping in mind the state's...

Vijay to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM on May 7
Vijay to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM on May 7

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay is scheduled to take the oath of office as the state's new Chief Minister on May 7. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai.

Vijay Delivers Political Blockbuster!
Vijay Delivers Political Blockbuster!

Launched in 2024, the TVK has Vijay's shift into politics was not sudden as he had been doing groundwork since 2009, when he launched his fan club, the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO