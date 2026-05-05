US Gen slams Iran over Hormuz; says IRGC holding global economy hostage

22:55

United States chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, on Tuesday attacked Iran in a sharply worded statement and said that global supply chains are being weaponised as the IRGC holds the global economy hostage.



He made the remarks during a press conference along with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.



Gen Caine slammed Iran for repeatedly threatening and attacking commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz over the past seven weeks, "in order to effectively cut off commercial traffic and damage the global economy."



He told the media, "By obstructing one of the world's most critical maritime checkpoints--a vital transit route for approximately one-fifth of the global oil consumption--Iran is weaponising the global supply chain. This action disregards established navigation rights and the Law of the Sea, and the regime led by the IRGC is effectively attempting to hold the entire global economy hostage."



Gen Caine claimed that over 1550 commercial vessels remain in the Persian Gulf, unable to transit due to Iranian attacks across the region.



"As a result of Iran's indiscriminate attacks across the region, there are currently 22,500 mariners embarked on more than 1,550 commercial vessels trapped in the Arabian Gulf, unable to transit. In addition to shipping, Iran has continued to deliberately attack its neighbours." -- ANI