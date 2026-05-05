4 minors rescued, 2 suspected traffickers arrested from Jharkhand

21:06

Four minors were rescued and two persons arrested on charges of trafficking from a railway station in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, officials said on Tuesday.



Following a tip-off that four minors were being taken out of the state for manual labour, the RPF conducted a search at platform 1 of the Barharwa railway station and rescued them, they said.



"All four minors were residents of Barhait in Sahibganj district," an officer said.



The children told the police that the accused had lured them with promises of jobs in Ambala in Haryana and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, offering monthly wages between Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000.



The arrested persons were identified as Manoj Sah (40) and Mohammed Ataul Ansari (51), who confessed during interrogation, the officer said.



A written complaint has been lodged with the Government Railway Police (GRP), and the rescued minors have been placed under protective custody, he said.



In another operation on Tuesday afternoon, the RPF rescued six minors, including two girls, at the station before they could board trains, officials said. -- PTI

