HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

4 minors rescued, 2 suspected traffickers arrested from Jharkhand

Tue, 05 May 2026
Share:
21:06
image
Four minors were rescued and two persons arrested on charges of trafficking from a railway station in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, officials said on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off that four minors were being taken out of the state for manual labour, the RPF conducted a search at platform 1 of the Barharwa railway station and rescued them, they said.

"All four minors were residents of Barhait in Sahibganj district," an officer said.

The children told the police that the accused had lured them with promises of jobs in Ambala in Haryana and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, offering monthly wages between Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000.

The arrested persons were identified as Manoj Sah (40) and Mohammed Ataul Ansari (51), who confessed during interrogation, the officer said.

A written complaint has been lodged with the Government Railway Police (GRP), and the rescued minors have been placed under protective custody, he said.

In another operation on Tuesday afternoon, the RPF rescued six minors, including two girls, at the station before they could board trains, officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong open to backing TVK, leaves final call to TN unit
LIVE! Cong open to backing TVK, leaves final call to TN unit

BJP names Shah as observer for election of Bengal CM
BJP names Shah as observer for election of Bengal CM

The BJP has appointed Amit Shah and JP Nadda as central observers for the election of legislative party leaders in West Bengal and Assam, respectively, following recent assembly poll victories.

Winning Bengal Was The Hard Part For The BJP...
Winning Bengal Was The Hard Part For The BJP...

A BJP government in Bengal inherits more problems than it might care to admit at its moment of triumph, points out Ramesh Menon

Vijay holds meet with MLAs to discuss govt formation
Vijay holds meet with MLAs to discuss govt formation

TVK chief Vijay convened a meeting with newly elected legislators to discuss the election of the legislature party leader and strategies for government formation after securing 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

IPL 2026, DC vs CSK Updates: CSK restrict DC to 155/7
IPL 2026, DC vs CSK Updates: CSK restrict DC to 155/7

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO