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Cong open to backing TVK, leaves final call to TN unit

Tue, 05 May 2026
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TVK chief Vijay/File image
TVK chief Vijay/File image
The Congress on Tuesday indicated it is open to supporting actor-politician Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu, following a request from the party to help form the government.

AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said the electoral mandate favours a secular government committed to safeguarding the Constitution.

"...TVK president Vijay has requested INC for support to form a Govt in Tamil Nadu. INC is clear that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular govt, committed to protecting the constitution in letter and spirit. The INC is determined not to have the BJP and proxies run the Govt of Tamil Nadu in any manner," Venugopal said.

The party leadership has asked the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee to take a final call on extending support to TVK, keeping in view public sentiment reflected in the verdict. -- ANI

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