Tension near Kolkata varsity as ABVP, DSO students clash

22:23

DSO state secretary Biswajit Roy alleged that ABVP activists unleashed violence following the declaration of the assembly election results on Monday.





He claimed DSO members were attacked while trying to "protect the democratic atmosphere" of the campus, accusing ABVP supporters of tearing down banners and festoons.





The ABVP rejected the allegations, alleging that its members were attacked by DSO activists while they were peacefully celebrating the election results, and that several of their supporters were injured.





DSO, however, said one of its activists suffered a head injury and was admitted to a hospital, while five others were also assaulted.





A university official maintained that no clash happened within the campus.





A senior police officer said a scuffle did take place near the varsity gate but was quickly brought under control by security personnel, with police persuading both groups to disperse. -- PTI

Several students were injured in a clash between ABVP and the Left-wing DSO near the College Street campus of Calcutta University, officials said Tuesday.