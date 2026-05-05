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3 labourers crushed to death by tubewell boring machine in MP; driver held

Tue, 05 May 2026
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Three labourers were killed after a tubewell boring machine, which was being reversed, ran them over while they were asleep in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred in the wee hours of the day in Gawla village, Pithampur Sector 1, about 50 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

According to the police, tubewell boring work was underway on a farm in the village, and labourers slept on the ground behind the machine after completing their task.

Early in the morning, the driver arrived at the site and reversed the equipment without noticing the sleeping trio and crushed them to death, sub-inspector Dashrath Singh Mandloi of Pithampur police said.

The victims, Ramcharan (56), Bhanu Pratap (19) and Arvind (22), were natives of Chhattisgarh, the official said, adding that a case has been registered and the accused driver has been arrested.

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