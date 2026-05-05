'EVMs may not have been manipulated, but...': TMC

20:50

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee/File image





He also alleged that 90 percent of EVMs that were used for 12 hours had 92 to 95 percent charge.



"The way these people have looted (votes)...I give you 100 such CCTV footage from counting centres and let EC release 10 such footage. The footage of the entire day from counting centres, especially from 12 noon to 6 pm, be released. While the votes cast within the EVMs themselves may not have been manipulated, the EVM units can be swapped. We have received feedback from numerous locations -- feedback which was formally submitted to the Returning Officers on the day of counting -- indicating that when the specific EVMs used for voting were cross-checked at the counting tables, their serial numbers did not match the records listed in Form 17C," Banerjee said.



"The machines were used for 12 hours, but 90 per cent of the machines had 92-95 per cent charge. How is this possible? This will be discussed in the party. We will form a fact-finding committee," he added.



Banerjee said that several cases of counting centres were reported regarding such instances of EVM mismatch. He further alleged that the counting agents were forcibly removed after 2 pm at various counting centres, only to "manufacture an atmosphere" that the BJP is leading.



"Reports regarding 10 such mismatched EVMs have come in from Kalyani, and similar reports have arrived from Memari; all formal complaints regarding these instances have been duly submitted. There are approximately 100 such counting centres where--should one choose to challenge the results in court--it can be demonstrated that, after 2:00 PM, all counting agents were either forcibly removed or driven away through violence; all of this is recorded on CCTV footage," he said. -- ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said that a fact-finding committee will be formed to examine the alleged discrepancies in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) used in the assembly polls. He added that EVMs can be swapped even though they may not be manipulated.He highlighted that the EVMs used for voting were cross-checked at the counting tables, and their serial numbers did not match the records listed in Form 17C.