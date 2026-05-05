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Rajasthan: Two missing after boat capsizes in Mahi river

Tue, 05 May 2026
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Two persons, including an eight-year-old boy, went missing after a boat capsized in the Mahi River in Rajasthan's Banswara on Tuesday, police said, adding that rescue efforts have been launched.

The incident occurred near Bhainsau village in the Arthuna police station area when the boat, carrying around 10-11 people, overturned nearly 200 metres from the riverbank.

SHO Arthuna Vinod Meena said that eight to nine people, all men, managed to swim to safety, while Jayesh (21) and Manav (8) went missing.

"A search operation was launched immediately with the help of local divers and civil defence teams," he said.

This comes days after the incident in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where 13 people lost their lives after a cruise capsized during a storm on April 30.

A similar tragedy also occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan last month, where 16 pilgrims lost their lives.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Babulal Regar said the boat had completely submerged and was yet to be traced.

All those on board were residents of Bhano Ka Pada village, who were going to visit Sangameshwar Mahadev temple on the confluence of the Mahi and Anas rivers when the incident occurred.

Civil defence teams, equipped with boats and life jackets, are searching for the missing persons in the deeper parts of the river. -- PTI

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