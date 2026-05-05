Vijay thanks Rahul Gandhi, vows focus on public welfare

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Rahul Gandhi/File image





In a post on X, he stressed the need for collective cooperation and said the welfare of the people would remain a priority beyond political considerations.



"My sincere thanks to the Honorable Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for the call and kind wishes! We shall remain committed to excellence in public service, and preserving the cultural ethos of our state which requires collective cooperation. Beyond politics, we shall prioritize for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu."

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay on Tuesday thanked the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for a call conveying wishes, and said his party would stay focused on public service and safeguarding Tamil Nadu's cultural ethos.