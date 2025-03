17:07





Fitch Ratings affirmed Adani Energy Solutions Limited's (AESL) long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. "The ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative and assigned a Negative Outlook," it said in a statement. -- PTI

Fitch Ratings has removed Adani Energy Solutions Ltd from a rating watch and assigned it a negative outlook, saying Adani group has demonstrated adequate funding access since the US indictment of its key executives.