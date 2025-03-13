HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Aamir on working with SRK and Salman in film: Waiting for right script

Thu, 13 March 2025
Superstar Aamir Khan on Thursday said he and the other two Khans of Bollywood -- Shah Rukh and Salman -- want to work in a film together and are waiting for the right script to come their way. 

The prospect of the Khan troika appearing in a movie is something the audience is also looking forward to, Aamir said at a meet-and-greet event a day ahead of his 60th birthday. 

"Salman, Shah Rukh and I would love to work together... We are waiting for the right script to come. I think the audience also wants to see us together and we have discussed about it as well... If any good story comes (our way), we will definitely do it," the actor told reporters in Mumbai. 

While Aamir and Salman have famously featured in the 1994 cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, he has never co-starred with Shah Rukh. 

Salman and Shah Rukh, however, have featured together in films such as Karan Arjun (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2005), and Pathaan (2023). 

At the event, Aamir also addressed the possibility of a much-anticipated sequel to Rajkumar Santoshi's Andaz Apna Apna

"We all want that Andaz Apna Apna 2 should be remade... We have told Raj ji that we want to work on it and I think the audience also wants to watch the film. We are waiting for him. He is working on the script right now," he added. 

Aamir also gave an update on his next movie Sitaare Zameen Par, calling it a "thought sequel" to his 2007 film. 

"... The characters and situations are different... According to me, this thought goes 10 times beyond that. One major difference is that Taare Zameen Par makes you cry but this one will make you laugh. It's a comedy, humorous film but sends a meaningful message," the actor said. -- PTI

Bihar principal, teacher transferred over Urdu prayer

UP on high alert as Holi coincides with Friday namaaz

Uttar Pradesh is on high alert as Holi coincides with Friday namaz, prompting authorities to implement additional security measures in the state, including enhanced patrolling, surveillance drones, and strict monitoring of social media....

MP: Ambedkar statue stolen two days after installation

A statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, was stolen from a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district just two days after it was installed. Police have registered a case of theft and are...

Vrindavan priests say no to barring Muslim artisans

Priests at the famed Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan have rejected a demand to stop using attires made by Muslim artisans for its deity, emphasizing that religious discrimination has no place in temple traditions. The demand was raised...

Karnataka govt withdraws CID probe in Ranya Rao case

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its order directing the Criminal Investigation Department to probe possible lapses and dereliction of duty by police officers at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in connection with...

