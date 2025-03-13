Bihar principal, teacher transferred over Urdu prayer

20:54

The female principal and the male teacher of the school, located in Jamalpur area under the jurisdiction of Aanti police station, belong to different religious communities.





District education officer Om Prakash shifted the two to other institutes on deputation in the same district and sought clarifications from both, officials said.





It is alleged that the male teacher recently recorded a video of the Urdu prayer against the wishes of the principal.





"Generally prayers are held in government schools in both Hindi and Urdu on a regular basis," Prakash said.





The police said the two also lodged complaints against each other.





According to the police complaint filed by the teacher, a group of people came to him on March 8 and asked for the video.





They allegedly assaulted him for making the video of the Urdu prayer.





The principal, on the other hand, charged the teacher with making personal attacks against her. -- PTI

