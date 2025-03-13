17 Maoists, including nine with Rs 24 lakh bounty, surrender in Chhattisgarh

22:44





The cadres, including a couple, turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force officials in Bijapur, he said.





The Maoists cited disappointment with the hollow and inhuman Maoist ideology, exploitation of innocent tribals by senior cadres and increasing influence of security forces, Bijapur senior superintendent of police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.





They were also impressed with the Niya Nellanar' (your good village) scheme under which security forces and administration have been striving to provide basic amenities and carry out development works in interior areas, he said.





All the surrendered Maoists were active in different capacities in the Gangaloor area committee of the outlawed Maoist organisation, he said.





Of them, Dinesh Modiam (36), a divisional committee member of Maoists, was wanted in 26 cases in Bijapur district and carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh, the senior police official said.





Modiam's wife Jyoti Tati, alias Kala Modiam (32), and Dula Karam (32), both active as area committee members, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, he added.





Six of the surrendered cadres carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each on, he said. -- PTI

