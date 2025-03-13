Yet to get her death certificate: RG Kar doc's father

23:06

The father of the deceased post-graduate trainee alleged officials of the Swasthya Bhavan (health department headquarters), the hospital and Kolkata Municipal Corporation's borough concerned are not cooperating with them.





The 31-year-old on-duty medic was raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 last year, triggering nationwide outrage.





"We have not yet got the death certificate of my daughter. We are being harassed by the officials at various departments whenever we go for the certificate. They are telling us that giving the death certificate is against the rules," the father said.





He said that it seems neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is also the health minister, nor Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim has any clue about this.





Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also questioned the delay in providing the document to the parents of Abhaya', the name given to the rape and murder victim by the media. "Abhaya was cremated (in a hush-hush manner by the TMC Leaders & Kolkata Police) on August 09, 2024. Strangely, her parents haven't yet got hold of her Death Certificate. They are running from pillar to post, he said in a post on X.

