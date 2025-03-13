HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Yet to get her death certificate: RG Kar doc's father

Thu, 13 March 2025
Share:
23:06
File image
File image
The father of the RG Kar hospital rape and murder victim on Thursday claimed that though over seven months have passed after the incident, the parents are yet to get the death certificate of their daughter and have been running from pillar to post for it. 

The father of the deceased post-graduate trainee alleged officials of the Swasthya Bhavan (health department headquarters), the hospital and Kolkata Municipal Corporation's borough concerned are not cooperating with them. 

 The 31-year-old on-duty medic was raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 last year, triggering nationwide outrage. 

"We have not yet got the death certificate of my daughter. We are being harassed by the officials at various departments whenever we go for the certificate. They are telling us that giving the death certificate is against the rules," the father said. 

He said that it seems neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is also the health minister, nor Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim has any clue about this. 

 Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also questioned the delay in providing the document to the parents of Abhaya', the name given to the rape and murder victim by the media. "Abhaya was cremated (in a hush-hush manner by the TMC Leaders & Kolkata Police) on August 09, 2024. Strangely, her parents haven't yet got hold of her Death Certificate. They are running from pillar to post, he said in a post on X.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Yet to get her death certificate: RG Kar doc's father
LIVE! Yet to get her death certificate: RG Kar doc's father

UP on high alert as Holi coincides with Friday namaaz
UP on high alert as Holi coincides with Friday namaaz

Uttar Pradesh is on high alert as Holi coincides with Friday namaz, prompting authorities to implement additional security measures in the state, including enhanced patrolling, surveillance drones, and strict monitoring of social media....

Classroom scam: Prez nod for FIR against Sisodia, Jain
Classroom scam: Prez nod for FIR against Sisodia, Jain

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the registration of an FIR against AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in an alleged scam of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools. The alleged scam...

SC to hear plea to bar candidates with serious crimes
SC to hear plea to bar candidates with serious crimes

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on March 18 a plea seeking to debar from polls, candidates charged with serious offences. The plea, filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeks directions to the Centre and the Election...

Vrindavan priests say no to barring Muslim artisans
Vrindavan priests say no to barring Muslim artisans

Priests at the famed Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan have rejected a demand to stop using attires made by Muslim artisans for its deity, emphasizing that religious discrimination has no place in temple traditions. The demand was raised...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD