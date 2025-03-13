HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee surges 22 paise to settle at 87 against US dollar

Thu, 13 March 2025
19:37
The rupee surged 27 paise to settle at 87 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday following robust macroeconomic data and easing crude oil prices. 

Besides, recent weakness in the US dollar index also supported the local currency, forex dealers said. 

However, losses in domestic equities and unabated foreign capital outflows capped the sharp gain, they added. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.13 and hit the intraday high of 86.94 against the greenback. 

The unit touched the day's low of 87.15 before ending the session at 87 (provisional), 22 paise higher from its previous closing level. 

In the previous session on Wednesday, the rupee settled 1 paisa lower at 87.22 against the US dollar. -- PTI

