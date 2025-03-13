HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Classroom scam: Prez nod for FIR against Sisodia, Jain

Thu, 13 March 2025
19:56
AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain/File image
President Droupadi Murmu has given her approval for the registration of an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in an alleged scam of Rs 1,300 crore in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools, sources said. 

In 2022, the Delhi government's vigilance directorate recommended a probe into the alleged scam and submitted a report to the chief secretary. 

The President has given her approval for registering the FIR against Sisodia and Jain in connection with the alleged scam during their tenure as ministers in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, the sources said. 

The Central Vigilance Commission, in a report dated February 17, 2020, highlighted "glaring irregularities" in the construction of over 2,400 classrooms in Delhi government schools by the Public Works Department. -- PTI

