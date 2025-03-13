HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
ED detects Rs 1K cr irregularities in TN liquor trade

Thu, 13 March 2025
22:25
The Enforcement Directorate Thursday said it has found "multiple irregularities" in the operations of TASMAC that has monopoly over liquor trade in Tamil Nadu, including "manipulation" in the tender processes and "unaccounted" cash transactions worth Rs 1,000 crore through distillery companies. 

The federal agency claimed in a statement that it got "evidence" suggesting these corrupt practices after it raided the employees, corporate offices of distilleries and plants of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) on March 6. 

ED sources, on the day of the raids, had said the searches were also conducted against "key associates" linked to prohibition and excise department minister Senthil Balaji. 

The ED said it found "incriminating" data related to transfer postings, transport and bar licence tenders, indent orders "favouring" few distillery companies, excess charge of Rs 10-30 per bottle by TASMAC outlets, with the "involvement" of TASMAC officials, during the searches. 

It said this data shows "manipulation" in TASMAC's transport tender allocations where a "glaring" issue was the "mismatch" between the KYC details of the applicant and the demand draft, suggesting that the final successful bidder did not even obtain the requisite DD before the application deadline. 

Tenders were awarded despite having only a single applicant in the final bid. 

TASMAC paid over Rs 100 crore annually to transporters, as per the ED. 

In the case of allocation of bar licence tenders by TASMAC, "evidence" related to "manipulation" of tender conditions was found including a "glaring" issue of applicants without any GST/PAN numbers and KYC documentation being allotted the final tenders, it said. -- PTI

