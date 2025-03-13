HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BJP sweeps local body polls in Mizoram's Chakma council

Thu, 13 March 2025
21:30
The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power in the Chakma Autonomous District Council in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, on Thursday swept the village council polls, securing a majority in 64 out of 88 VCs.

According to the final results announced by the state election commission, Mizoram's ruling party, the Zoram People's Movement, stood second, winning a majority in 12 VCs, while the Mizo National Front bagged eight VCs.

The Congress, however, failed to secure a majority in any of the 88 VCs.

There was no clear majority in two VCs, and two others were won by independent candidates, the SEC said.

Out of the 64 VCs where the BJP registered victory, it won nine of those uncontested, the commission said.

Polling for the village councils in the CADC was held on Wednesday, registering a voter turnout of 86.97 percent, it said.

According to the state election commission, there are 516 seats, of which 88 are reserved for women.

The BJP won 366 seats, the ZPM 81, MNF 45 and the Congress two. 

Twenty-two independent candidates were also declared elected, the SEC said.

The state BJP, in a statement, thanked the people and said it will take steps for development of the region. -- PTI

