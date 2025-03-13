HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Class 12 students missing Hindi exam due to Holi to get another chance

Thu, 13 March 2025
CBSE Class 12 students unable to appear in Hindi exam scheduled on March 15 on account of Holi will get another opportunity write the paper, the board announced on Thursday.

"It has been informed to CBSE that, though the festival of Holi would be celebrated on March 14 in most parts of the country, in few places, either the celebrations would take place on March 15 or celebrations would spill over to March 15," CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

He said that after the feedback, it has been decided that while examination would be held as per schedule, the students who find it difficult to appear on February 15 may choose to write the paper on a later date.

"It has been decided that such students would be given an opportunity to appear along with those students for whom a special examination is conducted as per the policy of the board for students participating in national or international sports events," he added. -- PTI

