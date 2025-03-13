5 RSS-BJP workers booked for protesting against Tushar Gandhi in Kerala

20:26

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi/File image





The case was registered under Sections 189(2), 191(2), 190, and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on charges of unlawful assembly, rioting, and wrongful restraint, the police said.





"An investigation is underway, and no arrests have been made so far," an official said.





According to the police, a small group of people, allegedly linked to the Sangh Parivar, raised slogans against Gandhi at the end of a function he attended at nearby Neyyattinkara on Wednesday evening.





Visuals aired by TV channels showed a group of men raising slogans against Gandhi, urging him to withdraw his statement.





Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the alleged "Sangh Parivar attack" on Gandhi stating that actions that suppress freedom of expression cannot be allowed in a democratic society.





Gandhi had arrived in Neyyatinkara to unveil the statue of the late Gandhian, P Gopinathan Nair.





In his speech, Gandhi had said both the UDF and LDF, which have had a long history of fighting each other in the state, need to realise that another very dangerous and insidious enemy has entered Kerala--the RSS and BJP. -- PTI

A case was registered against five people, reportedly RSS-BJP workers, on Thursday for raising slogans against Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, demanding that he retract his statement against the saffron outfit.