BJP: Will Stalin change his name to a Tamil one?

Soundarajan stated that the Indian currency Rupee was a federal setup and the DMK should respect the national symbols.





"They have ruled Tamil Nadu for so many years and have presented the budget so many times; why do they want to dramatise it like this? They were at the Centre for so many years why didn't they take this decision at that time?" Soundarajan said.





"The Indian currency is a federal setup and they have to respect the national symbols. We are not against the Tamil Nadu symbols or language, we are in favour of it..." she stated. The BJP leader also questioned the DMK government on why they had not taken a decision on the issue in the earlier years.





The BJP leader further stated that the MK Stalin government was trying to divert the attention from the failures of their government and questioned why they had to dramatise the situation. Speaking to ANI, Soundarajan said, "Even I have a Tamil name but MK Stalin does not. Ask him if he would change his name into a Tamil name. They are doing all this to deviate attention from the failures of their government... They have ruled Tamil Nadu for so many years and have presented the budget so many times... why do they want to dramatise it like this?"





Notably, the previous budget logo for the Budget of 2024 -25 carried the Indian currency symbol Rs. The budget 2025-26 is set to be presented in the Tamil Nadu assembly on March 14. Tamil Nadu chief minister earlier released a video which showcased the logo for the Budget of 2025-26 and in this logo the national currency symbol had been substituted with the Tamil Alphabet 'Ru'. The State government has locked horns with the Central government over the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

