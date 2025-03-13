HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Award winning Maha farmer ends life over crop woes

Thu, 13 March 2025
A farmer who had received the Maharashtra government's 'Yuva Shetkari' award in 2020 ended his life on Thursday in Buldhana district over crop and irrigation woes, a police official said. 

Kailash Nagre (42) consumed poison at his farm in Shivni Aarmal village in Deulgaonraja tehsil this morning, the Andhera police station official said. 

"A four-page suicide note spoke of lack of crop production and shortage of water supply for irrigation. He wanted the government to find a solution to lack of water supply to farms. His suicide note does not name anyone as being responsible for his extreme act. Nagre had won the Yuva Shetkari award in 2020," he said. 

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added. -- PTI

