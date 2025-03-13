HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
10-year-old boy shot dead while guarding crops in UP; 2 taken into custody

Thu, 13 March 2025
17:54
A 10-year-old boy was shot dead as he was guarding crops from stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, the police said on Thursday.

The police have taken two accused in the case -- a school manager and his son -- into custody on Thursday, officials said.

Superintendent of police (rural), Manoj Kumar Awasthi, said that Ranjit Kumar (10), a resident of Babupur village under the Tilhar police station limits, was guarding his crops from stray animals on Wednesday night when a herd of cows approached his field.

As he rushed to chase them away, Veerpal Singh, a school manager, and his son Akash, who were on the roof of their house at the time, fired a shot from a licensed rifle that hit Ranjit, killing him on the spot.

The police have sent the body for autopsy and taken Veerpal Singh and his son into custody, the SP said. -- PTI

