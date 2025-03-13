10-year-old boy shot dead while guarding crops in UP; 2 taken into custody

17:54





The police have taken two accused in the case -- a school manager and his son -- into custody on Thursday, officials said.





Superintendent of police (rural), Manoj Kumar Awasthi, said that Ranjit Kumar (10), a resident of Babupur village under the Tilhar police station limits, was guarding his crops from stray animals on Wednesday night when a herd of cows approached his field.





As he rushed to chase them away, Veerpal Singh, a school manager, and his son Akash, who were on the roof of their house at the time, fired a shot from a licensed rifle that hit Ranjit, killing him on the spot.





The police have sent the body for autopsy and taken Veerpal Singh and his son into custody, the SP said. -- PTI

