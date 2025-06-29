Search on for 7 missing workers after Uttarkashi cloudburst

19:56

Search and rescue operations are underway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district after a cloudburst triggered a massive landslide near Barkot on Sunday, killing two workers and leaving seven others missing.





Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the disaster management department, and the local administration are continuing their search to trace the missing workers, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.





Addressing a press conference, CM Dhami said that 20 of the 29 people present at the site had been rescued safely.





"The bodies of two people have been recovered. Search operations are ongoing," he said, adding that all district officials have been instructed to remain on high alert throughout the monsoon season.





According to officials, the incident occurred near the Silai Band area on the Barkot-Yamunotri road, after a landslide triggered by a cloudburst demolished an under-construction hotel.





Officials said that two bodies have been recovered so far, while efforts to locate the remaining missing workers were ongoing.





"Bodies of two out of the nine workers have been recovered who went missing from an under-construction hotel, at Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunatri road in Uttarkashi, after the cloud burst incident," Uttarkashi District Magistrate's office stated in a statement.





"There have been landslides at two locations before Silai Band, and a washout of the road at one location," the statement added.





Meanwhile, due to the severe weather conditions, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for 24 hours, officials said.





Dhami stated that arrangements are being made for food, shelter, and accommodation for stranded pilgrims.





"As soon as the weather improves, travel will resume. Until then, all necessary support is being provided," he added.





Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told ANI that pilgrims have been halted at key locations including Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag, and Vikasnagar as a precaution.





The suspension follows continuous heavy rainfall that has triggered disruptions across the hill state.





The Badrinath National Highway, a main route for Kedarnath pilgrims, has been blocked near Nandprayag and Bhanerpani.





In a post on X, Chamoli Police said, "The Badrinath National Highway is blocked near Nandprayag and Bhanerpani. Work is underway to open the road." -- ANI





IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel seen following flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Sainj Valley, in Kullu on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo