Pinarayi Vijayan resigns as Kerala CM

21:26

Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday resigned as Kerala Chief Minister following the Left Democratic Front's crushing defeat in the April 9 Assembly elections, bringing an end to a decade-long tenure in office.



Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has accepted the resignation and requested Vijayan to continue as caretaker chief minister until alternative arrangements are made, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.



Vijayan, who led the state for two consecutive terms over the past 10 years, submitted his resignation after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a resounding victory, sweeping aside the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.



According to Election Commission data, the UDF has won 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-headed LDF has won 35 seats.



The BJP also made a breakthrough in the state by winning three seats, opening its account in the Assembly after a prolonged electoral drought. -- PTI