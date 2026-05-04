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Pinarayi Vijayan resigns as Kerala CM

Mon, 04 May 2026
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Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday resigned as Kerala Chief Minister following the Left Democratic Front's crushing defeat in the April 9 Assembly elections, bringing an end to a decade-long tenure in office.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has accepted the resignation and requested Vijayan to continue as caretaker chief minister until alternative arrangements are made, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

Vijayan, who led the state for two consecutive terms over the past 10 years, submitted his resignation after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a resounding victory, sweeping aside the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

According to Election Commission data, the UDF has won 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-headed LDF has won 35 seats.

The BJP also made a breakthrough in the state by winning three seats, opening its account in the Assembly after a prolonged electoral drought.  -- PTI

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