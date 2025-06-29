HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Israel kills Hamas mastermind behind Oct 7 attack

Sun, 29 June 2025
Share:
08:20
Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, one of the masterminds of October 7 attack/ Courtesy IDF on X
Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, one of the masterminds of October 7 attack/ Courtesy IDF on X
The Israel Defense Forces has announced that they eliminated Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa--one of the founders of Hamas' military wing.

The IDF in a late Saturday night post said that Issa was one of the masterminds of the October 7, 2023 attack.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "ELIMINATED: eliminated Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa--one of the founders of Hamas' military wing. Issa led Hamas' force build-up, training, and planned the October 7 massacre. As Head of Combat Support, he advanced aerial & naval attacks against Israelis. The IDF & ISA will continue to locate and eliminate all terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre."

Meanwhile, as per Al Jazeera, Israel continued its attacks across the Gaza Strip, including an attack that killed at least 20 people, including nine children, in Gaza City's Tuffah neighbourhood.

US President Donald Trump said he believes a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas could be reached within a week.

Trump came out with the surprise comment while speaking to reporters on Friday, saying he was hopeful after speaking to some of the people involved in trying to get a truce.

"I think it's close. I just spoke to some of the people involved," Trump said, as per Al Jazeera. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 9 labourers missing after cloudburst in U'khand
LIVE! 9 labourers missing after cloudburst in U'khand

Hamas leader Issa, Oct 7 attack mastermind, killed by IDF
Hamas leader Issa, Oct 7 attack mastermind, killed by IDF

The IDF in a late Saturday night post said that Issa was one of the masterminds of the October 7, 2023 attack.

'When I saw India from space...': Modi interacts with Shuks
'When I saw India from space...': Modi interacts with Shuks

Shukla created history on Wednesday by embarking on a journey to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a commercial mission operated by Axiom Space, along with three other astronauts.

Gajar halwa to Aamras: What Shubhanshu took to space
Gajar halwa to Aamras: What Shubhanshu took to space

Shukla shared these details in an 18-minute interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday from the International Space Station that is orbiting the earth at an altitude of 400 km.

Actor Shefali Jariwala dead; cause of death 'reserved'
Actor Shefali Jariwala dead; cause of death 'reserved'

Shefali featured in popular Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13 (2019), alongside winner Sidharth Shukla, who died in 2021.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD