Israel kills Hamas mastermind behind Oct 7 attack

08:20

Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, one of the masterminds of October 7 attack/ Courtesy IDF on X





The IDF in a late Saturday night post said that Issa was one of the masterminds of the October 7, 2023 attack.





In a post on X, the IDF said, "ELIMINATED: eliminated Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa--one of the founders of Hamas' military wing. Issa led Hamas' force build-up, training, and planned the October 7 massacre. As Head of Combat Support, he advanced aerial & naval attacks against Israelis. The IDF & ISA will continue to locate and eliminate all terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre."





Meanwhile, as per Al Jazeera, Israel continued its attacks across the Gaza Strip, including an attack that killed at least 20 people, including nine children, in Gaza City's Tuffah neighbourhood.





US President Donald Trump said he believes a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas could be reached within a week.





Trump came out with the surprise comment while speaking to reporters on Friday, saying he was hopeful after speaking to some of the people involved in trying to get a truce.





"I think it's close. I just spoke to some of the people involved," Trump said, as per Al Jazeera. -- ANI

