4 Vietnamese Arrested In Bihar For....

Thu, 17 July 2025
18:38
image
The Bihar police have arrested four Vietnamese men in Bodh Gaya.

The Vietnamese were arrested from different places in Bodh Gaya in connection with an attempt to murder case.

The police acted against the four men on the basis of a written complaint filed at the Bodh Gaya police station by another Vietnamese national who alleged that the men had attempted to kill him.

In recent months, scores of Vietnamese youth have arrived in Bodh Gaya and reports of violent clashes among them have come to light.

Gaya assistant superintendent of police Ramanand Kumar said the four Vietnamese men have been sent to judicial custody. M I Khan in Patna 

