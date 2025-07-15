U'khand: 2 kanwariyas held for vandalising shop after altercation with shopkeeper

00:52

Superintendent of police (city), Pankaj Gairola, said, "After an altercation between the Kanwariyas and the shopkeeper late last night, a group of Kanwariyas vandalised a shop near Shiv Ashray Grih Guest House in Haridwar."





He added that two Kanwariyas were arrested after the incident, and a search is going on for the accused who have absconded.





"Acting immediately on the information received by the police, two Kanwariyas were arrested and the search for the absconding Kanwariyas is on," SP Gairola said.





In a separate incident, a day after political leaders raised concerns over glass pieces allegedly scattered along the Kanwar Yatra route in Shahdra District's Dilshad Garden, Delhi police on Sunday traced the source of the broken glass and detained an e-rickshaw driver in connection with the incident.





The police said that an FIR was registered at PS Seemapuri based on a complaint from the Public Works Department, after a video showing broken glass pieces on the road near Chintamani Chowk went viral on social media. -- ANI

