Speedboats to bring astronauts to recovery ship

15:20

Speedboats of SpaceX, the transporter for the mission, were seen moving towards the spacecraft to bring it to recovery ship Shannon where the astronauts will brought out from the capsule. The Axiom-4 crew will undergo a series of medical checks on board the ship before boarding a helicopter for a ride back to the shore. The four astronauts are expected to spend seven days in rehabilitation as they adjust back to life on Earth under the influence of gravity, unlike the weightlessness experienced in orbit. PTI