HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shuks' mission to splash down off San Diego at...

Tue, 15 July 2025
Share:
09:03
image
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others of the commercial Axiom-4 mission are on track to return to Earth with a splash down off San Diego in California on Tuesday, capping a 22.5-hour journey after an 18-day stay at the International Space Station.

The Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft carrying Shukla, commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, undocked from the space station at 4:45 pm IST on Monday.

'Dragon and the @Axiom_Space Ax-4 crew are on track to reenter Earth's atmosphere and splash down off the coast of San Diego at ~2:31 am PT tomorrow (3:01 pm IST, Tuesday),' SpaceX, the transporter for the Axiom-4 mission, said in a post on X.

It said the spacecraft will also announce its arrival with a brief sonic boom prior to splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.

The de-orbit burn is expected to take place at 2.07 pm IST over the Pacific Ocean as the spacecraft re-enters the Earth's atmosphere.

Final preparations include detaching the capsule's trunk (at 2.26 pm IST) and orienting the heat shield ahead of atmospheric entry, which will expose the spacecraft to temperatures nearing 1,600 degrees Celsius.

Parachutes will deploy in two stages -- first stabilising chutes at about 5.7 km altitude at 2:57 pm IST, followed by the main parachutes at roughly two km before splash down.

The spacecraft will be hauled up on a special recovery ship where the astronauts will be brought out from the capsule.

The Axiom-4 crew will undergo a series of medical checks on board the ship before boarding a helicopter for a ride back to the shore.

The four astronauts are expected to spend seven days in rehabilitation as they adjust back to life on Earth under the influence of gravity, unlike the weightlessness experienced in orbit. 

After hugs and handshakes, the four astronauts entered the Dragon spacecraft on Monday, donned their spacesuits and closed the hatch connecting the spacecraft to the ISS at 2.37 pm IST.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! First look: Tesla showroom in Mumbai
LIVE! First look: Tesla showroom in Mumbai

Odisha student who immolated self over sexual abuse dies
Odisha student who immolated self over sexual abuse dies

An Odisha college student who set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor has died at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The incident has sparked outrage, with the Chief Minister promising strict action against the culprits.

'Crash Report Has Created More Doubts'
'Crash Report Has Created More Doubts'

'When there are glaring errors in the report, how can you trust anything in it?'

Did Umpiring Decide Lord's Test?
Did Umpiring Decide Lord's Test?

'Whenever India bowls, Reiffel feels it's not out. Whenever India bats, he feels it's out.'

HC fines man Rs 1 lakh for attending hearing from toilet
HC fines man Rs 1 lakh for attending hearing from toilet

The Gujarat High Court has directed a man to deposit Rs 1 lakh after he attended a virtual court hearing while relieving himself on a toilet seat. The incident prompted suo motu contempt proceedings.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD