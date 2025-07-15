HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shubhanshu Shukla likely to arrive in India by Aug 17

Tue, 15 July 2025
Share:
20:27
image
Union minister Jitendra Singh said Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who on Tuesday returned to Earth after an 18-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), is expected to arrive in India by August 17 following a series of post-mission procedures.
 
"There are certain SOPs to be followed... His rehabilitation, debriefing sessions and a series of discussions with Team ISRO. We might expect him in Delhi by August 17," Singh told PTI video.

Calling the mission "unprecedented", Singh said the experiments conducted by Shukla during his stay in the orbital laboratory were closely linked to human survival and life in microgravity.

"These experiments will be useful not just for Indians, but for all of humanity," he said.

"It is a moment of immense joy for India that a worthy son of Bharat Mata has returned successfully today," Singh said.

The minister said Shukla's journey reflected India's growing role in the global scientific community.

"As Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi always teaches us about the principle of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam' and reminds us that India must fulfil its role as a global friend, today, Shubhanshu has truly acted as a representative of India on the global stage. He carried out this mission with that spirit."

Shukla, a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force and a native of Lucknow, became the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma's 1984 mission and the first to visit the ISS.

He also spent the longest time -- 20 days -- in orbit among Indian astronauts.

He was part of the Axiom-4 private space mission that lifted off from Florida on June 25 and docked at the ISS on June 26. Along with three other astronauts, Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland) and Tibor Kapu (Hungary), Shukla conducted over 60 experiments and 20 outreach sessions during the 18-day mission. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No doubt we...: Russia on Trump's 100 % tariff threat
LIVE! No doubt we...: Russia on Trump's 100 % tariff threat

'Caste politics dangerous': SC rejects plea against AIMIM
'Caste politics dangerous': SC rejects plea against AIMIM

The bench, which asked Jain to withdraw the plea filed against a Delhi high court order that dismissed a writ petition challenging the registration and recognition of the AIMIM by the Election Commission (EC), granted liberty to the...

China, Pak listening, EAM raises Pahalgam attack at SCO meet
China, Pak listening, EAM raises Pahalgam attack at SCO meet

Jaishankar said the UN Security Council condemned the attack and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of the reprehensible act and bring them to justice.

Warning labels for samosas, jalebis, laddos? Govt clarifies
Warning labels for samosas, jalebis, laddos? Govt clarifies

It advises about display of boards in various workplaces such as lobbies, canteens, cafeterias, meeting rooms etc., to raise awareness on harmful consumption of hidden fats and excess sugar in various food items.

India Must Be Ready For Next War With Pakistan
India Must Be Ready For Next War With Pakistan

India has to fill in all the critical gaps in missiles, ammunition, sensors and stockpile in the fastest possible manner, focusing on the critical instruments that worked this time, asserts Shekhar Gupta.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD