PM, RSS sketch: SC protects cartoonist, with a warning

13:23

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted protection to cartoonist accused of sharing alleged objectionable cartoons of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS workers on social media.





A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar said if he shared any more offensive posts on social media, the state was free to take action against him under law.





The top court was miffed over the alleged abusive online posts and said, "Log kisi ko bhi, kuch bhi keh dete hain (People say anything to anyone)'."





Hemant Malviya challenged in the apex court a Madhya Pradesh high court order passed on July 3 refusing to grant him anticipatory bail.





He was booked by Lasudiya police station in Indore in May on a complaint filed by lawyer and RSS worker Vinay Joshi.





Malviya hurt religious sentiments of Hindus and disturbed communal harmony by uploading objectionable material on social media, Joshi alleged.





The FIR mentioned various 'objectionable' posts, including allegedly inappropriate comments on Lord Shiva as well as cartoons, videos, photographs and comments regarding Modi, RSS workers and others. -- PTI