Missing Patna bank manager's body found in well

13:18

Missing bank branch manager Abhishek Varun's body was found in a well in Patna on Tuesday.





Varun's family members suspect that he was killed.





Varun, a resident of Kankarbagh Colony in Patna, went missing on Sunday night; his body was found in a well in Beur, also in Patna.





His family said he had called on Sunday night and informed them that he had met with an accident and would return home soon.





His mobile phone was later switched off. Varun worked as a branch manager at ICICI Lombard.





After he went missing, his family lodged a missing person's complaint with the police.





-- M I Khan in Patna