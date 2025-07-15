Lifted India's aspirations to new heights: Rajnath on Shux

16:43





"Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's successful return from the historic Axiom-4 mission is a proud moment for every Indian. He has not just touched space, he has lifted India's aspirations to new heights. His journey to the International Space Station and back is not just a personal milestone, it is a proud stride for India's growing space ambitions. Wishing him great success in his future endeavours," the Defence Minister wrote in a post on X.

