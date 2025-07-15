HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Lifted India's aspirations to new heights: Rajnath on Shux

Tue, 15 July 2025
Share:
16:43
image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's successful return from the historic Axiom-4 mission is a proud moment for every Indian and lifted the country's aspirations to new heights. 

"Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's successful return from the historic Axiom-4 mission is a proud moment for every Indian. He has not just touched space, he has lifted India's aspirations to new heights. His journey to the International Space Station and back is not just a personal milestone, it is a proud stride for India's growing space ambitions. Wishing him great success in his future endeavours," the Defence Minister wrote in a post on X.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shubhanshu deserves all the praise, says his sister
LIVE! Shubhanshu deserves all the praise, says his sister

Splashdown! Shubhanshu Shukla Is Back On Earth!
Splashdown! Shubhanshu Shukla Is Back On Earth!

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 mission crew safely returned to Earth after an 18-day stay at the International Space Station, splashing down off the coast of San Diego.

Tears and joy: Shubhanshu's family celebrates his homecoming
Tears and joy: Shubhanshu's family celebrates his homecoming

Lucknow celebrated the successful return of astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from the International Space Station (ISS). Family, friends, and the community rejoiced as Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS, made a...

24 hours left, Yemen defers Nimisha's execution
24 hours left, Yemen defers Nimisha's execution

The execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen, has been postponed by Yemeni authorities, sources said on Tuesday.

Shuks eyes Gaganyaan after historic ISS mission
Shuks eyes Gaganyaan after historic ISS mission

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returns to Earth after an 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station, marking a significant milestone for India's space program and carrying out crucial scientific experiments.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD