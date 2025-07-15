HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
K'taka govt proposes to cap movie ticket prices at Rs 200

Tue, 15 July 2025
The Karnataka government has proposed to put a ceiling of Rs 200 on cinema hall tickets including multiplexes for all language films.

A draft notification was issued on Tuesday.

"Provided that the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the state including multiplexes for all language films shall not exceed Rs 200 inclusive of entertainment tax," it.

Any objection and suggestion which may be received by the state government from any person with respect to the said draft within 15 days will be taken into consideration,  the notification said.

Objections and suggestions should be addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department, Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru-560001. -- PTI 

