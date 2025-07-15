HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jaishankar meets Xi in Beijing, tells him...

Tue, 15 July 2025
Share:
10:06
image
Update:  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with fellow Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers, called on Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. During the meeting, Jaishankar apprised Xi of the recent development of bilateral ties. 

Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Xi Jinping. In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers. Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi. Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard." Jaishankar is on an official visit to China to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting. 

On Monday, Jaishankar held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and spoke about the need for a far-seeing approach to bilateral ties and building a stable and constructive relationship. 

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Held detailed talks with Politburo Member and FM Wang Yi in Beijing this evening. Spoke about the need for a far-seeing approach to bilateral ties and building a stable & constructive relationship." 

"Incumbent on us to address aspects related to the border, normalizing people-to-people exchanges and avoiding restrictive trade measures & roadblocks. Confident that on the foundation of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, ties can develop along a positive trajectory. Look forward to attending the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin tomorrow. India is committed to ensuring good outcomes and decisions," he added. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jaishankar meets Xi in Beijing, tells him...
LIVE! Jaishankar meets Xi in Beijing, tells him...

Odisha student who immolated self over sexual abuse dies
Odisha student who immolated self over sexual abuse dies

An Odisha college student who set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor has died at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The incident has sparked outrage, with the Chief Minister promising strict action against the culprits.

'Crash Report Has Created More Doubts'
'Crash Report Has Created More Doubts'

'When there are glaring errors in the report, how can you trust anything in it?'

Shuks' spacecraft to arrive with a sonic boom
Shuks' spacecraft to arrive with a sonic boom

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 mission crew successfully returned to Earth, splashing down off the coast of San Diego after an 18-day stay at the International Space Station.

Did Umpiring Decide Lord's Test?
Did Umpiring Decide Lord's Test?

'Whenever India bowls, Reiffel feels it's not out. Whenever India bats, he feels it's out.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD