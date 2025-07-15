IMD sounds flash flood alert for 19 Jharkhand districts

10:18

The flash flood warning till 5.30 pm on Wednesday has been issued for Gumla, Simdega, Lohardaga, Latehar, Khunti, West Singbhum, East Singhbhum, Saraikela, Ramgarh, Bokara, Dhanbad, Garhwa, Palamu, Kodarma, Giridih, Jamtara, Deogarh, Dumka and Ranchi districts in the morning bulletin of IMD.





An 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Koderma and Hazaribag from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday, the bulletin stated.





A similar warning has been issued for Palamu, Chatra, Hazaribag, Koderma and Giridih from 8.30 am on July 16 to 8.30 am on July 17. The weather office has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rainfall for 10 Jharkhand districts including Ranchi till 8.30 am on Wednesday. Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said the state is likely to experience widespread rainfall till July 17 under the influence of a depression and monsoon trough. -- PTI

