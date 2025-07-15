Hunt on for driver who ran over Fauja Singh

19:25

The hunt was on for the driver who ran over and killed the world's oldest marathoner Fauja Singh while he was walking down a village road in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said on Tuesday.

Fauja Singh was 114, and the ironies could not be more tragic for the legend who got into stride just when others were slowing down.

The marathon runner succumbed to injuries on Monday evening after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in his native Bias village.

Some villagers on Tuesday said that it was probably an SUV which struck Fauja Singh in a hit-and-run incident. He was tossed 5-7 feet in the air, they claimed.

Leaders cutting across party lines condoled the marathoner's death, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on the topic of fitness.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the veteran marathon runner made the Sikh community around the world proud with his long distance running.

"Very sad to hear about the death of famous Punjabi Sikh runner Fauja Singh ji. The world's oldest runner Fauja Singh ji, who made the Sikh community proud in the world with his long distance running, will always live in our hearts and memories. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Mann posted on X.

Residents of Bias village also mourned the marathoner's death.

Mahinder Singh, a villager, said the spot where the accident took place would be about 400 metres from Fauja Singh's home.

"It's a highway... He was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries. We were told that an unknown vehicle tossed him 5-7 feet in the air," he said.

"He was a very nice person. Everyone respected him a lot," the villager added.

Another local Gurpreet Singh said after the vehicle struck Fauja Singh, he was immediately rushed to hospital.

"We took him to hospital... The vehicle which struck him could be an SUV. He suffered injuries to head and other parts of body. Entire village has plunged into sadness after his demise. Our village got global recognition due to him," Gurpreet said.

On Tuesday, the Jalandhar police said that efforts are on to trace the erring driver, who had fled after the incident.