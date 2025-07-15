HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Centre urges Aadhaar biometric update for kids above 7 yrs

Tue, 15 July 2025
21:47
Representative image
Children who obtained Aadhaar when they were below the age of five, need to mandatorily update their biometrics after crossing age of seven, else they will have to face risk of deactivation of their unique id, according to an official statement.
   
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has started sending SMS messages to the mobile numbers registered in the Aadhaar of children for completing the MBU (Mandatory Biometric Update) exercise.
 
"Timely completion of MBU is an essential requirement for maintaining the accuracy and reliability of biometric data of children. If the MBU is not completed even after seven years of age, the Aadhaar number may be deactivated, as per the existing rules," the statement said.
 
A UIDAI official said that children may face problems in getting access to various Aadhaar-linked programs if they don't update their biometrics.
 
"A child under the age of five enrolls for Aadhaar by providing the photograph, name, date of birth, gender, address and documents of proof. The fingerprints and iris biometrics of a child are not captured for Aadhaar enrolment below the age of five.
 
"As per existing rules, therefore, fingerprints, iris and photo are mandatorily required to be updated in his/her Aadhaar when the child reaches the age of five years. This is called the first Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU)," the statement said.
 
If the child performs the MBU between the age of five and seven years, it is free of cost but after seven years of age, there is a prescribed fee of Rs 100 only for the update.
 
Aadhaar with updated biometric facilitates ease of living and ensures seamless usage of Aadhaar in availing services such as school admissions, registering for entrance examinations, availing benefits of scholarships, DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) schemes, etc. -- PTI

