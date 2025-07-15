Bhanu Vohra Quits Citi After 25 Years With Bank

12:03





"We can confirm both developments. Bhanu would be pursuing an external opportunity. The bank will shortly announce his successor,' Citi said in an email response to Business Standard. Vohra has been with the bank since November 2000. In March 2023, he took over as the MD & India Head of Citi Commercial Bank in India, where he led a team of over 300 banking and risk professionals, managing the banking needs of mid-corporate, digital, new-age, and SME clients.





Citi's Commercial Bank provides global banking solutions to mid-sized companies looking to grow rapidly and expand internationally. The bank, with its global network, comprehensive solutions, and industry expertise, helps these businesses succeed across a wide variety of industries and at most stages of their growth.





Prior to being MD & Head of Commercial Banking at Citi, he was MD & India Head of Citi Global Subsidiaries Group from August 2020 to February 2023. Earlier, he was MD of Global Markets and Head of Forex (Citi Private Bank). Vohra has worked in a variety of roles, including in operations, transaction banking, and global markets at Citi.





Recently, Citi has reshuffled leadership roles in India. K Balasubramanian, Head of Corporate Banking for ASEAN and South Asia, has become CEO of India, while Ashu Khullar now co-leads the global asset managers team based in London.





-- Subrata Panda, Business Standard

Citigroup's India head and Managing Director of commercial banking, Bhanu Vohra, has parted ways with the US-based bank after 25 years to pursue external opportunities, the bank confirmed to Business Standard. The bank is in the process of appointing Vohra's successor soon.