30L voters' names likely to be deleted In Bihar

Tue, 15 July 2025
13:36
More than 30 lakh (3 million) voters' names are likely to be deleted from the voters list in Bihar ahead of the assembly election later this year.

This removal of a large number of voters has emerged from the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Election Commission's booth level officers (BLOs), who have been going door to door to conduct the SIR, reportedly found discovered that about 1.59% voters had died -- that is roughly 1,546,800 voters of Bihar's 78,960 million voters.

About 2.2 % -- 1,450,300 voters -- were not found at their given address or have not approached BLOs so far. BLOs say it appears they have migrated outside the state.

Besides, 0.73% -- which is about 482,000 names -- voters have been found in multiple voters lists .Election Commission officials say enumeration forms of 88.18% of voters have been submitted; only 11.82% voters have to submit their enumeration forms.

-- M I Khan in Patna

