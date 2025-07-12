8-year-old cheetah dies of injuries in Kuno

13:03

An eight-year-old cheetah named Nabha, translocated to Kuno National Park (KNP) from Namibia, succumbed to injuries on Saturday, an official stated.





"Nabha was badly injured a week back, probably during a hunting attempt inside her soft release enclosure. She had fractures in both ulna and fibula on the left side along with other injuries," Cheetah Project Field Director Uttam Sharma said in a statement.





She was under treatment for a week but succumbed to her injuries. Further details will be known after the postmortem, he added.





After Nabha's death, KNP is now left with 26 cheetahs, including nine adults (six females and three males) and 17 cubs born in KNP. All are healthy and doing well, he said, adding that two male cheetahs shifted to Gandhisagar from KNP are also doing well.





Out of 26 cheetahs in KNP, 16 are in the wild and are performing very well. They have adapted well to the habitat, have learned to live with co-predators, and are regularly hunting, Sharma added.





Anti-ecto-parasitic medication for all cheetahs was completed recently.

Two mothers, Veera and Nirva, along with their recently born cubs, are healthy and doing well, the director added. -- PTI