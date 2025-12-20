Ex-Agniveer quota for BSF constable post now 50%

21:02





The increase has been made by amending the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 2015.





The first batch of ex-Agniveers will also get upper age-limit relaxation up to five years, while the rest of the ex-Agniveers will get three years' relaxation.





The ex-Agniveers shall also be exempted from Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test, said the notification issued on Friday.





By direct recruitment (including fifty per cent), vacancies shall be reserved for ex-Agniveers in every recruitment year, ten per cent for ex-Servicemen, and up to three per cent for Combatised Constable (Tradesmen) in absorption of annual vacancy, the notification said.





In the first phase, the recruitment shall be conducted by the Nodal Force for 50 percent vacancies earmarked for ex-Agniveers, and in second phase recruitment shall be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission for candidates other than ex-Agniveers for the remaining forty-seven percent vacancies (including ten per cent ex-Servicemen), alongwith the unfilled vacancies of ex-Agniveers in a specific category in the first stage, it said. -- PTI

The Union home ministry has increased the quota for ex-Agniveers for constable recruitment in the BSF to 50 percent from 10 percent, according to a gazette notification.